Crews from out-of-state helping battle Eastern Kentucky forest fires

So far, this year’s forest fire season is similar to last fall.
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Forest fires continue in eastern Kentucky, and it’s gotten to the point where it’s more than the state can handle.

“We have put out a call to surrounding states as well as states as far away as Oregon and Idaho to receive aid for helping in getting these wildfires contained. So currently, we have 10 6-person crews that are coming to us from the Oregon Division of Forestry that we are very thankful to have. We received the first couple of crews this morning,” said Alexandra Blevins of the Kentucky Division of Forestry.

Blevins said crews from that far away are coming out because many nearby states are dealing with their own forest fire issues.

So far, this year’s forest fire season is similar to last fall.

“Unfortunately, it’s just been a pretty dry, and we’re actually still in the current state all across the state of drought, and these drought conditions are continuing to be prolonged, which is not good for wildland fire,” said Blevins.

Most fires in our region are human-caused, so burning right now is strongly discouraged.

“Please follow the fall fire hazard restrictions. So, please don’t burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and, especially, if you are surrounded by woodlands or brushlands, please don’t make fires,” Blevins said.

Blevins said they will be receiving more help from the Oregon Division of Forestry later this week, along with crews from Idaho.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Suspect remains at large after two people were found dead in a shooting in Pulaski County.
Two dead, suspect at large after Pulaski County shooting
Elderly woman killed in Letcher County fire
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police arrest man after finding him passed out on train tracks
WYMT is your Election 2023 headquarters for team coverage of all the biggest state and local...
ELECTION 2023: WYMT team coverage for Tuesday’s state and local races

Latest News

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
WYMT Mountain News at 6 p.m. - Top Stories - 11/8/23
After years of discussions and vocal veterans in the area, the Department of Veteran Affairs...
Groundwork begins for Prestonsburg VA Clinic expansion
Wildfires continue to spread across the eastern part of Kentucky.
Wildfire expert gives tips on health and overall safety
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police need help finding stolen motorcycle
Southern Kentucky woman enters guilty plea in federal drug case