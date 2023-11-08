Counties hit hardest during 2022 flood support Gov. Andy Beshear

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With the 2023 election in the books, Gov. Andy Beshear will spend another four years in Frankfort.

Beshear won several Eastern Kentucky counties that voted Republican in recent elections.

Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties were among those counties where the majority of voters choose Beshear. Those counties were also the hardest hit in the region during the July 2022 flood.

Breathitt County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble said Beshear’s presence and response in the region was key in earning votes.

“People didn’t just hear about Andy coming to Breathitt County, he actually came and he actually brought help when he came every time. He’s just a workaholic,” he said.

Noble added Beshear was in the region from the beginning of the natural disaster.

“When we got flooded, I mean two days later, he was down here and he said, ‘What do we need to do, what can we do.’ And I’m telling you, they had next thing I knew, they had other counties coming in here, other state offices coming in here,” he explained. “He’s just been absolutely a miracle to our county.”

He also said Beshear has been in the region more in comparison to past governors.

“But he has probably been here more than the last 20 governors,” he said. “He was here wanting to know what could we do, what did we need to do.”

Noble said, even though a lot of folks in the region might have conservative values, they appreciate all the work Beshear has done.

“To be able to help the way he has helped and I think people just appreciate it. Everybody’s got different values. Some things you don’t agree with, it’s just a part of being a human being but, I’m a conservative, I’ve got conservative values,” he explained.

Noble said he hopes Beshear continues all of the work he has done in helping with flood recovery.

“We’ve got so much work done, but we’ve got so much more to do, but I look for him to be with us every step of the way and if he’s not, I’ll be the most surprised person in Breathitt County, because what he’s said, he stood by it and he made it happen,” he said.

