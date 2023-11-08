Breaking down Gov. Beshear’s reelection win

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Andy Beshear’s re-election came with a wider margin of victory than in 2019, and that expansion of support came all across the state.

If you look at the results map, the amount of red might be deceiving.

Looking at the county level, we see Daniel Cameron underperformed Matt Bevin’s 2019 margins considerably.

Beshear kept 21 counties that also voted for him in 2019. He expanded his margins of victory in 17 of those; in other words, he grew the gap between the two candidates. Only in four of those counties did he lose votes.

On the other hand, Cameron kept 89 counties that went red in 2019. but he had smaller margins than Bevin in 67 of them; that’s three-quarters of the counties he won.

Overall, a roughly four-and-a-half-point improvement for Beshear over his 2019 margins. That’s a win by 62,000 more votes than the first time around.

One other note: Beshear got his highest share of the vote in Fayette County. He finished in Lexington with more than 71% of the vote.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Governor Beshear said he’s glad his two children can keep learning and growing right where they are.

“I’m happy that their lives are going to remain stable, Frankfort’s been really good to us, I’m just living in this moment,” he said.

However, the question remains. How will the governor and legislature work together during this term?

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Senate President Robert Stivers discussed the outcome of the governor’s race.

“I want to congratulate Governor Beshear on winning the governor’s race.” “While we are disappointed in the outcome of the gubernatorial election, nothing substantial will change as it relates to the efforts of the Kentucky General Assembly. I am hopeful that in his second term, though, the Governor will choose to work collaboratively with his co-equal branch of government. This General Assembly remains committed to a fiscally responsible budget and creating an environment for economic growth.” “Regardless of the outcome, the Republican supermajorities in the House and Senate are the ones who have delivered on tax reform and a large budget reserve. We are committed to the conservative values and policies we have championed since 2017. Our constituents can remain confident we will bring forth legislation to protect Kentucky families from some of the extreme agendas of the Beshear and Biden administrations.”

“My hope is that we won’t see this kind of outward bickering,” said Governor Beshear. “I meet with legislators regularly in my office. I remember one time I met with a legislator in my office and later on the floor, they said I never meet with them.”

When asked about future positions that may open up in the nation’s capital, the governor said he will serve out his term and spend every day of the next four years dedicated to the position.

“This job will have my sole attention,” he said. “I love this commonwealth it’s where my kids, our kids are growing up. I want to leave it in the very best shape that I can.”

The governor will be inaugurated for his second term on Tuesday, December 12th.

