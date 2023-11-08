Beshear, Cameron welcome supporters as results come in

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Election Day, Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron welcomed supporters as election workers tallied votes across the Commonwealth.

Both candidates hosted watch parties in Louisville.

The mood around the Cameron campaign was confidence.

He and his wife voted Tuesday morning. Cameron said he and Beshear both ran a good race.

“I think that’s indicated, judged by the fact that polling is so tight right now, and so, we feel very good about the campaign we’ve run. We’ve got a strong ticket. Grateful to have my wife by my side. Theodore as well,” Cameron explained.

Beshear is looking for a second term, and people across the country are waiting to see if a Democrat can win a state that is becoming more Republican.

Gov. Beshear took some heat over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he said sports betting and medical marijuana were major wins.

Beshear added he wants the focus to be on Kentucky issues and the people of Kentucky.

The two candidates spent more than $76 million on the race.

Beshear’s campaign shelled out nearly six times more than his Republican opponenet.

