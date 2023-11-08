Beshear, Cameron welcome supporters as results come in

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Chandler Wilcox and Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Election Day, Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron welcomed supporters as election workers tallied votes across the Commonwealth.

Both candidates hosted watch parties in Louisville.

The mood around the Cameron campaign was confidence.

He and his wife voted Tuesday morning. Cameron said he and Beshear both ran a good race.

“I think that’s indicated, judged by the fact that polling is so tight right now, and so, we feel very good about the campaign we’ve run. We’ve got a strong ticket. Grateful to have my wife by my side. Theodore as well,” Cameron explained.

Beshear is looking for a second term, and people across the country are waiting to see if a Democrat can win a state that is becoming more Republican.

Gov. Beshear took some heat over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he said sports betting and medical marijuana were major wins.

Beshear added he wants the focus to be on Kentucky issues and the people of Kentucky.

The two candidates spent more than $76 million on the race.

Beshear’s campaign shelled out nearly six times more than his Republican opponenet.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Car crashes into a London Cracker Barrel.
Car crashes into Cracker Barrel
Elderly woman killed in Letcher County fire
.
Kentucky State Police investigating inmate death
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police arrest man after finding him passed out on train tracks

Latest News

Allison Ball
AP: EKY native Allison Ball wins Ky. Auditor election
Michael Adams (R)
AP: Michael Adams wins Secretary of State election
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - VOD - BELL COUNTY 44TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT JUDGE
arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Mackenzie Golden