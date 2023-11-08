AP: Jonathan Shell will serve as Agriculture Commissioner

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Republican Jonathan Shell was elected to serve as Kentucky’s Agriculture Commissioner, the Associated Press reported.

Shell replaces Republican Ryan Quarles. He was elected in 2015 and served for eight years.

The Garrard County native is a former member of the Kentucky House of Representatives. In 2012, Shell became the youngest member of the General Assembly.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.