AP: Jonathan Shell will serve as Agriculture Commissioner

Jonathan Shell (R)
Jonathan Shell (R)(Campaign Photo)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Republican Jonathan Shell was elected to serve as Kentucky’s Agriculture Commissioner, the Associated Press reported.

Shell replaces Republican Ryan Quarles. He was elected in 2015 and served for eight years.

The Garrard County native is a former member of the Kentucky House of Representatives. In 2012, Shell became the youngest member of the General Assembly.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Car crashes into a London Cracker Barrel.
Car crashes into Cracker Barrel
Elderly woman killed in Letcher County fire
.
Kentucky State Police investigating inmate death
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police arrest man after finding him passed out on train tracks

Latest News

Daniel Cameron (L) and Andy Beshear (R)
Beshear, Cameron welcome supporters as results come in
Allison Ball
AP: EKY native Allison Ball wins Ky. Auditor election
Michael Adams (R)
AP: Michael Adams wins Secretary of State election
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - VOD - BELL COUNTY 44TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT JUDGE
arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Mackenzie Golden