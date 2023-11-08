AP: EKY native Allison Ball wins Ky. Auditor election

Allison Ball
Allison Ball(Allison Ball)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky native Allison Ball will serve as Kentucky’s next Auditor, the Associated Press reported.

The Republican was elected to serve two terms as Kentucky’s 38th State Treasurer from 2015 until 2023.

Ball will replace Republican Mike Harmon.

Harmon started a gubernatorial campaign but lost in the primary election.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Car crashes into a London Cracker Barrel.
Car crashes into Cracker Barrel
Elderly woman killed in Letcher County fire
.
Kentucky State Police investigating inmate death
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police arrest man after finding him passed out on train tracks

Latest News

Daniel Cameron (L) and Andy Beshear (R)
Beshear, Cameron welcome supporters as results come in
Michael Adams (R)
AP: Michael Adams wins Secretary of State election
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - VOD - BELL COUNTY 44TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT JUDGE
arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Mackenzie Golden