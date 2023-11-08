AP: EKY native Allison Ball wins Ky. Auditor election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky native Allison Ball will serve as Kentucky’s next Auditor, the Associated Press reported.

The Republican was elected to serve two terms as Kentucky’s 38th State Treasurer from 2015 until 2023.

Ball will replace Republican Mike Harmon.

Harmon started a gubernatorial campaign but lost in the primary election.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.