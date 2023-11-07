WYMT Washington Correspondent discusses 2024 race for the White House

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While Kentuckians hit the polls on Tuesday, Republican candidates for America’s highest office are preparing for the next debate.

The Republican debate will take place in Miami on Wednesday.

During First at Four, WYMT’s Steve Hensley interviewed Washington Correspondent Peter Zampa in Miami about the upcoming debate.

You can watch the interview in the video player above.

