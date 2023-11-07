Voting of alcohol sales in Inez passes

(MGN/Aiden / CC BY 2.0)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members in Inez will soon see alcohol sales coming to their city.

The issue is not new, but it has been a while since it appeared on the ballot.

During a special election back in December 2016, the citizens of Inez voted against it.

Inez Mayor Edward Daniels said while passing the sale of alcohol could bring in money to the city, many people still vote against it.

“There are just some people that really oppose the alcohol sales. I mean really to the tenth degree and somebody like that is going to vote no,” Daniels said.

This time around, the vote was in favor of alcohol sales, 71-64.

Back in 2016, the issue failed in a 71-45 vote against.

For more election results, you can go here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Car crashes into a London Cracker Barrel.
Car crashes into Cracker Barrel
Elderly woman killed in Letcher County fire
.
Kentucky State Police investigating inmate death
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police arrest man after finding him passed out on train tracks

Latest News

Daniel Cameron (L) and Andy Beshear (R)
Beshear, Cameron welcome supporters as results come in
Allison Ball
AP: EKY native Allison Ball wins Ky. Auditor election
Michael Adams (R)
AP: Michael Adams wins Secretary of State election
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - VOD - BELL COUNTY 44TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT JUDGE
arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Mackenzie Golden