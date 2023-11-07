Man discovers he is registered to vote in Kentucky even though he’s never lived here

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - We are all familiar with those political campaign texts from local and state candidates, but Virginia native Robert McCullough says he began receiving messages based out of Kentucky.

“Probably about eight or nine years ago, I started getting inundated with text messages for campaign elections, and I turned around and done a bunch of research on it trying to figure out where it came from and how this came about,” McCullough said. “I ended up contacting the county, Madison County. They told me to contact the state board of elections. They said I was a registered voter there.”

The only concern is McCullough had never lived in Kentucky.

“I don’t remember registering, but they say they have a signed document, which I still haven’t seen the signature on it, to see if it’s even mine, so I’ve doubted it all along,” he said.

After speaking with Kentucky Board of Elections officials, they said the only explanation for this could be while McCullough was serving overseas, he applied as a military overseas voter using his parents’ Kentucky address.

He said he was in the States during that time.

“In 2018, I asked to be removed, and then again in the beginning of this year, I get inundated with messages again from candidates and even last year and the year before, and I turned around and said I’m done with it,” McCullough said.

Those with the board of elections said McCullough is no longer a registered voter in Kentucky as of now.

As for the campaign messages, they added that he will have to handle that on a federal level.

“I have never approved it, and I’m just fed up with it,” McCullough said. “I get enough of them from my state in Virginia and then getting them from other states also. It’s not right.”

McCullough said he wishes the process of removing someone from the voter roll was as precise as it is to put them on there, just to ensure something like this can be prevented in the future.

