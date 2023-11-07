UK MBB opens the 2023-2024 regular season at home vs New Mexico State
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team will open their 2023-2024 regular season at home against New Mexico State at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6.
The game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network.
We will have highlights from the Cats’ season opener on WYMT Mountain Sports at 11.
UK enters their season opener after a 99-53 victory over the Kentucky State Thorobreds in their final exhibition game.
