UK MBB opens the 2023-2024 regular season at home vs New Mexico State

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Armando Barry
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team will open their 2023-2024 regular season at home against New Mexico State at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6.

The game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network.

We will have highlights from the Cats’ season opener on WYMT Mountain Sports at 11.

UK enters their season opener after a 99-53 victory over the Kentucky State Thorobreds in their final exhibition game.

