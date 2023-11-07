Total burn ban issued in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following reports of fires popping across parts of the region, the leader of one county is taking action.

On Monday, Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson issued a total burn ban.

In a Facebook post, Dobson said they are taking the order very seriously because of the dire situation.

“If you burn and are caught, you will be fined and could face jail time,” the post reads.

The post goes on to state the county has ‘multiple fires’ they are working to keep under control.

