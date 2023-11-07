Top five plays from round one of the high school football playoffs

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Armando Barry
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the top five plays from the first round of the high school football playoffs.

5. Williamsburg’s Nate Goodin scramble touchdown

Goodin had a few moments in the pocket, before blasting away and getting past many white jerseys in front of him for the Yellowjacket score.

4. Hazard’s Cody Hill punt return touchdown

Hazard’s Cody Hill was back ready to return. Hill scooped up the ball from the ground and made his way through the Yellowjackets’ special teams unit, weaving and bobbing until he was in the endzone.

3. Williamsburg’s Nate Goodin scramble touchdown...again

The junior quarterback wowed the home crowd again with his sweet feet, spinning away from the first defender and then stiff-arming the second into one of his teammates. Then, Goodin was free to sprint his way into paydirt.

2. Belfry’s Dre Young elusive rushing touchdown

Pirate running back Dre Young took the handoff from his quarterback, bruised past the first defender in his way, and then spun around the second. Young made rushed into the endzone shortly after.

1. Floyd Central’s Jace Martin to Brody Buck touchdown pass

The Jaguars own the number one play in our top five list for the second consecutive week. This time it is from quarterback Jace Martin’s throw to wide receiver Brody Buck, who made an amazing grab in the corner of the endzone for the Floyd Central touchdown.

It was almost miraculous how Buck kept his feet in the endzone with so little room left to stay in.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into a London Cracker Barrel.
Car crashes into Cracker Barrel
Fire
Two dead in Perry County fire
Harlan County Forest Fires
Harlan Co. Judge Exec. declares State of Emergency as crews battle forest fires
London Police Department searching for Matthew Rojem
London man found safe after Golden Alert
.
One dead in Rowan County crash

Latest News

The men's basketball teams warms up for the start of their season opener basketball game.
UK MBB opens the 2023-2024 regular season at home vs New Mexico State
Mark Stoops takes the podium Monday in his weekly news conference.
The Wildcats gear up for No. 8 Alabama on Saturday
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) runs against Kentucky defensive back Ty Bryant (14)...
Ty Bryant named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr....
Kentucky-South Carolina kickoff, TV channel announced