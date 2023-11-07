Top five plays from round one of the high school football playoffs

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the top five plays from the first round of the high school football playoffs.

5. Williamsburg’s Nate Goodin scramble touchdown

Goodin had a few moments in the pocket, before blasting away and getting past many white jerseys in front of him for the Yellowjacket score.

4. Hazard’s Cody Hill punt return touchdown

Hazard’s Cody Hill was back ready to return. Hill scooped up the ball from the ground and made his way through the Yellowjackets’ special teams unit, weaving and bobbing until he was in the endzone.

3. Williamsburg’s Nate Goodin scramble touchdown...again

The junior quarterback wowed the home crowd again with his sweet feet, spinning away from the first defender and then stiff-arming the second into one of his teammates. Then, Goodin was free to sprint his way into paydirt.

2. Belfry’s Dre Young elusive rushing touchdown

Pirate running back Dre Young took the handoff from his quarterback, bruised past the first defender in his way, and then spun around the second. Young made rushed into the endzone shortly after.

1. Floyd Central’s Jace Martin to Brody Buck touchdown pass

The Jaguars own the number one play in our top five list for the second consecutive week. This time it is from quarterback Jace Martin’s throw to wide receiver Brody Buck, who made an amazing grab in the corner of the endzone for the Floyd Central touchdown.

It was almost miraculous how Buck kept his feet in the endzone with so little room left to stay in.

