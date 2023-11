NASHVILLE, TN. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will take the reigns for the Titans behind center for the rest of the season.

In his two NFL starts thus far, Levis has thrown for 500 yards and four touchdowns.

The Titans sit at 3-5 this season, ahead of their week 10 match up against the Buccaneers.

