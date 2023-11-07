Southern Kentucky man arrested for assaulting his mother

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges in Southern Kentucky after police say he beat his own mother.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday in the Homestead Heights area of Monticello.

Monticello Police responded to a call of an assault at a home there. When officers arrived and started an investigation, they found the suspect, Jeffrey Mullins, 39, had hit his mother as many as three times.

Wayne County EMS was called to treat the victim.

Mullins was arrested on assault charges. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

