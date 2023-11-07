Sheppard stars defensively off the bench in UK MBB season-opening win over New Mexico State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Former North Laurel star Reed Sheppard led the 16th ranked Kentucky men’s basketball team to the Cats’ season-opening win over New Mexico State on Monday, Nov. 6.

The Cats led 10-8 at the first media timeout after an 8-0 run.

Sheppard checked into the game at the 14:00 mark in the first half.

The Cats moved at a rapid tempo, outletting the ball up the court to Rob Dillingham and Adou Thiero who drew multiple fouls.

Although only making four, the Cats’ shot three pointers confidently in the first half, letting off 13 attempts from beyond the arc.

Midway through the first half, New Mexico State remained competitively close, 23-17.

On Sheppard’s first bucket of the game, the freshman slam dunked it on a breakaway steal.

Sheppard continued his defensive tear with 2 more steals in the first half.

The Cats’ lead reached double digits for the first time of the game, 32-22, with 2:00 left in the first half.

Sheppard increased it to 35 points with a three-pointer after his defender went under a ball screen.

UK went into the halftime break with an eight-point lead, 37-29.

Sheppard and senior guard Antonio Reeves led the team in scoring in the first period with eight points each.

The Cats increased their lead back to double digits when Kentucky outscored the Aggies, 11-4, to start second half.

UK followed that stretch with a 6-0 run, growing their lead to 19 at 54-35 with less than 11 minutes in the second half.

The Cats went on another 9-0 run towards the bottom five minutes of the half and dominated the rest of the way.

Kentucky went on to win their season opener, 86-46.

