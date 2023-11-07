Second time a charm? Voters attempt to pass alcohol sales again in Inez

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members in Inez could soon see alcohol sales coming to their city.

The issue is not new, but it has been a while since it appeared on the ballot.

During a special election back in December 2016, the citizens of Inez voted against it.

Inez Mayor Edward Daniels said while passing the sale of alcohol could bring in money to the city, many people still vote against it.

“There are just some people that really oppose the alcohol sales. I mean really to the tenth degree and somebody like that is going to vote no,” Daniels said.

Back in 2016, the issue failed in a 71-45 vote against.

You can get the latest updates as we get them here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.