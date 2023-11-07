Second time a charm? Voters attempt to pass alcohol sales again in Inez

(MGN/Aiden / CC BY 2.0)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members in Inez could soon see alcohol sales coming to their city.

The issue is not new, but it has been a while since it appeared on the ballot.

During a special election back in December 2016, the citizens of Inez voted against it.

Inez Mayor Edward Daniels said while passing the sale of alcohol could bring in money to the city, many people still vote against it.

“There are just some people that really oppose the alcohol sales. I mean really to the tenth degree and somebody like that is going to vote no,” Daniels said.

Back in 2016, the issue failed in a 71-45 vote against.

You can get the latest updates as we get them here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Car crashes into a London Cracker Barrel.
Car crashes into Cracker Barrel
.
Kentucky State Police investigating inmate death
Elderly woman killed in Letcher County fire
.
One dead in Rowan County crash

Latest News

arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Mackenzie Golden
Elderly woman killed in Letcher County fire
Several alcohol-related topics were on Pike County ballots this year.
Pike County votes on variety of alcohol sales
FILE: Generic fire photo
Crews continue to battle forest fires in several counties across the region