Record high temperatures within reach for Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It may be early November, but Mother Nature did not get the memo. We could approach record highs on Wednesday as our unseasonably warm weather continues.

Tonight Through Wednesday Night

High pressure continues to dominate the forecast in the short term. As a result, we are tracking more quiet weather across the region tonight. We remain dry under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-50s.

We are tracking a very warm day on Wednesday. High temperatures soar into the upper-70s for most, but some areas may make a run at 80º! We stay dry and mostly sunny for midweek, so our fire danger will remain elevated. We are also tracking breezy winds on Wednesday. We could see gusts up to 25 mph at times. The record high for Jackson on Wednesday is 80º set back in 2005. In London, the record is 79º set in 2020.

Into Wednesday night, mild weather will linger. Lows only fall into the mid-60s under a mostly clear sky.

Tracking Much-Needed Rain

We are tracking our next cold front to end the work week. This weather system will bring cooler temperatures and beneficial showers to the mountains.

Scattered showers are possible on Thursday, especially for the second half of the day. We stay partly sunny, and highs top out in the upper-60s. Scattered showers linger into Thursday night, and lows fall into the upper-40s.

Friday is looking soggy at times as our cold front sweeps across the area. High temperatures top out in the upper-50s under a mostly cloudy sky. We are tracking some drier conditions for Friday night. An isolated shower may be possible for some high school football games, but most of the region is trending drier and cooler. Lows fall into the upper-30s.

Weekend Forecast

The upcoming weekend is looking drier and cooler.

Temperatures on Saturday top out in the upper-50s under a partly sunny sky. Lows dip into the upper-30s.

The forecast looks very similar on Sunday. Highs reach the upper-50s and lower-60s under a partly sunny sky. Lows fall into the mid-and-upper-30s.

