Popular WV hiking trails closed due to forest fires

MINGO COUNTY, WV. (WYMT) - Some popular hiking trails in nearby West Virginia are also dealing with forest fires right now.

Officials with Mingo County Emergency Management posted Monday that parts of the Hatfield and McCoy trail system are shut down until further notice.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry originally started by closing the Buffalo Mountain and Delbarton sections of the trail, but later added trail 54, known as the Devil Anse section.

Officials say the closing is for the safety of visitors and for the firefighters who are trying to get control of the fires.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.