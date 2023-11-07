Police release name of second person who died in weekend fire

(WOWT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the name of the second person who died in a Perry County fire on Saturday.

Kentucky State Police tell WYMT Jonathan Wayne Turner, 31, of Bulan was the second victim.

Officials released the name of the first victim, Jamie Stacy, 45, also of Bulan, on Sunday.

Stacy’s funeral will be Wednesday, November 8th at 1 p.m. at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home in Hazard. Visitation will be at the funeral home between 12 and 1 p.m. before the funeral. You can see his obit here.

Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel in Hazard is handling Turner’s arrangements. His visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 9th at the funeral home. His memorial service will follow the visitation.

Firefighters are still not sure how the fire started.

