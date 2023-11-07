Police arrest man after finding him passed out on train tracks

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bell County man is behind bars after police discover him passed out on some train tracks.

It happened Saturday afternoon at a crossing on Highway 1223 in Laurel County.

When deputies arrived, they found Buddy Vaughn, 28, of Middlesboro laid back on the tracks under the influence.

During a search before his arrest, police found suspected meth and oxycodone in his possession. They also discovered he had an outstanding warrant in Bell County.

Vaughn is charged with public intoxication and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $5,000 cash bond.

