Pike County votes on variety of alcohol sales

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Voters in Pike County saw a host of different alcohol topics on their ballots Tuesday.

Two distilleries in the Belfry area are each hoping to get votes that would allow them to sell alcohol from their facilities. Pauley Hollow and Brothers Wright Distilling each hope to offer their products on site as the Kentucky Moonshine Trail aims to bring tourism to the area.

Voters in the precincts near Belfry where the distilleries are located had the ballot option that asked “Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages at [the respective distillery]?”

While some people were on board with the vote, saying it will move the area forward, others say it is not a change they support.

“I disapprove. It’s not my belief that anything like that should be taking place,” said Forest Hills voter Joanna Conley. “Very disturbing. I have relatives that are involved in that cousins- but, still, I disapprove of it.”

The City of Coal Run Village also saw an alcohol-related vote this Election Day, asking residents if they support the sale of alcohol in city limits.

The topic also saw voters on both sides, but some people say it is a needed step forward.

“Allows more opportunities for businesses to come in and just continue to generate more revenue and provide more spaces for people to go and just enjoy time with friends, with family,” said Kalen Richmond.

The polls closed at 6 p.m. Results will be shared when they become available.

