Pike Countians vote to stay with commissioners or return to magistrates

By Armando Barry
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One ballot in Pike County could change the structure of the county’s government.

It currently holds a commissioner-based body, which has three commissioners and a judge/executive.

Those three are:

  • Commissioner Ronnie Robertson of District One
  • Commissioner Jason Tackett of District Two
  • Commissioner Brian Booth of District Three

The Pike County Judge/Executive is Ray Jones II.

One voter talked about what he thinks a shift could mean if it changes to a magistrate-based court.

“Well, if you go back to the magistrate’s form of government, you’d have six,” Pike County native Terry Smith said. “They have four now. So, you would have more of a local representation. You would be more able to get something done faster because it would be a smaller form of government.”

Smith also discussed how he believes it could impact people who live in smaller, surrounding communities in Pike County.

“I think that Pikeville has kind of its own government to itself, but the further out you get, the more inclined it might be you want a magistrate kind because it’s localized,” Smith said. “So, it’s kind of got its pros and cons either way.”

We will have the results as they come in here.

