New basketball court design coming to Rupp Arena

A new basketball court is coming soon to Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.
A new basketball court is coming soon to Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.(UK Athletics)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new basketball court is coming soon to Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

Kentucky Athletics unveiled the design, which features the UK logo at midcourt and a contrasting wood stain outline of the State of Kentucky, on Tuesday.

The updated court design also features perimeter borders painted Kentucky Blue with the Kentucky Wordmark on each baseline, the Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center logos on the wings and the Southeastern Conference logos in the lanes.

The Cawood’s Court marker memorializing legendary radio play-by-play announcer Cawood Ledford remains at midcourt in front of the broadcast table on the opposite side from the team benches, and the UK logo with “Mr. Wildcat” honoring longtime manager Bill Keightley is still in front of the UK bench.

The Kentucky Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams will begin playing on the new surface following volleyball season, with expected installation ahead of the Men’s Basketball game vs. UNC-Wilmington on Dec. 2.

The current court has customizations installed specific to the volleyball surface overlay, necessitating that court remain in place for the remainder of the volleyball season. The Kentucky Volleyball, Women’s Basketball and Gymnastics Teams are calling Rupp Arena home for this season while Memorial Coliseum undergoes renovations.

The new court replaces the surface that was originally installed in 2001. Since then, there have been sanding and redesigns, with the most recent in 2016 and additions in 2020.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Car crashes into a London Cracker Barrel.
Car crashes into Cracker Barrel
.
Kentucky State Police investigating inmate death
Elderly woman killed in Letcher County fire
.
One dead in Rowan County crash

Latest News

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) looks for a receiver during their NFL football game...
Titans name Will Levis starting QB for Week 10, remainder of 2023 season
Morehead State MBB travels to face #24 Alabama in their season opener.
Morehead State falls to 24 Alabama on the road in season opener
Adou Thiero shoots a free throw in their season-opening basketball game vs New Mexico State.
Sheppard stars defensively off the bench in UK MBB season-opening win over New Mexico State
wymt
Top five plays from round one of the high school football playoffs
Mark Stoops takes the podium Monday in his weekly news conference.
The Wildcats gear up for No. 8 Alabama on Saturday