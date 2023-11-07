Morehead State falls to 24 Alabama on the road in season opener

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Armando Barry
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WYMT) - The Morehead State Eagles fell to the 24th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team, 105-73, in their season opener on Monday, Nov. 6.

The Crimson Tide scored the first nine points of the game and Alabama’s Grant Nelson punched in a big time, one-handed slam for the next bucket.

Nelson led all scorers with 24 points.

A silver lining in the Eagles’ loss was the newcomer Riley Minix, who hit a sweet turnaround jump shot off the glass.

Minix shot 8 of 15 from the field with a team-high 19 points.

Former George Rogers Clark star Jerone Morton also contributed valuable minutes with a few buckets in transition.

Morton finished the night with 4 points and 2 rebounds.

The Eagles will look for their first win on Wednesday, Nov. 8 when Morehead State hosts Shawnee State (OH) at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into a London Cracker Barrel.
Car crashes into Cracker Barrel
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
.
One dead in Rowan County crash
.
Kentucky State Police investigating inmate death
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

Adou Thiero shoots a free throw in their season-opening basketball game vs New Mexico State.
Sheppard stars defensively off the bench in UK MBB season-opening win over New Mexico State
wymt
Top five plays from round one of the high school football playoffs
Mark Stoops takes the podium Monday in his weekly news conference.
The Wildcats gear up for No. 8 Alabama on Saturday
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) runs against Kentucky defensive back Ty Bryant (14)...
Ty Bryant named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week