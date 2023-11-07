Morehead State falls to 24 Alabama on the road in season opener

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WYMT) - The Morehead State Eagles fell to the 24th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team, 105-73, in their season opener on Monday, Nov. 6.

The Crimson Tide scored the first nine points of the game and Alabama’s Grant Nelson punched in a big time, one-handed slam for the next bucket.

Nelson led all scorers with 24 points.

A silver lining in the Eagles’ loss was the newcomer Riley Minix, who hit a sweet turnaround jump shot off the glass.

Minix shot 8 of 15 from the field with a team-high 19 points.

Former George Rogers Clark star Jerone Morton also contributed valuable minutes with a few buckets in transition.

Morton finished the night with 4 points and 2 rebounds.

The Eagles will look for their first win on Wednesday, Nov. 8 when Morehead State hosts Shawnee State (OH) at 7 p.m.

