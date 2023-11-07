Missing man found safe in Monticello

Photo Courtesy: Todd McFarland, Monticello Fire Department
Photo Courtesy: Todd McFarland, Monticello Fire Department(Todd McFarland, Monticello Fire Department)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - A missing man from Marion County is back home with his family after police found him in Southern Kentucky.

On Monday afternoon, Monticello-Wayne County 911 Dispatch was contacted by Kentucky State Police about the man.

Dispatch then relayed the details to the Monticello Police Department who contacted the man’s son to get some additional info about his father.

Police say the 85-year-old suffers from dementia and his family had been trying to use an air tag like tracking device to keep up with him.

Once police had his last known location and a description of the car he was last seen driving, they began the search.

Officers found the car, a maroon Toyota Camry, in the parking lot of the Cumberland Crossing shopping center. The missing man, however, was not inside.

The elderly man was found safe inside a nearby store a few minutes later.

