Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol

The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man with a gun was arrested in a park near the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, police said.

The man was in a park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington’s Union Station when he was arrested, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement posted online.

Police said they searched the area where the man was arrested as well as his belongings out of an abundance of caution. Officers said they did not believe there was an ongoing threat.

Openly carrying firearms in public is prohibited in Washington and on U.S. Capitol grounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Car crashes into a London Cracker Barrel.
Car crashes into Cracker Barrel
.
Kentucky State Police investigating inmate death
Elderly woman killed in Letcher County fire
.
One dead in Rowan County crash

Latest News

Dwindling GOP field takes the debate stage in Miami Wednesday
A bride in Minnesota picked her 100-year-old grandmother to be her flower girl.
Bride chooses 100-year-old grandmother to be flower girl
Photo Courtesy: Todd McFarland, Monticello Fire Department
Missing man found safe in Monticello
A new report says more Americans are paying bills with their retirement savings.
Report: More Americans are using their 401(k) plans to pay bills
Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
Israeli military says its ground forces are battling Hamas ‘in the depths’ of Gaza City