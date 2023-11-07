Lawrence Co. community members vote on local cases

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Along with statewide races, Lawrence County community members had three special cases.

School officials are hoping community members voted to pass a “double-nickel tax” to help fund the building of a new Louisa West Elementary School.

If passed, property owners will have to pay a tax off 11.8 cents for every $100 their property is valued.

“I’m hoping that people feel that this is a great investment for our kids and we can move forward,” Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher said.

Fletcher worries asking community members to pay more in taxes will steer them away.

“It’s just very difficult for people to go out and say hey we are going to pay more money,” Fletcher said. “The key is it is an investment in our kids so if we are willing to invest in our kids, this is a great vote for Lawrence County schools but more importantly for our students.”

Fletcher said, with their current tax structure, they cannot afford a new school building and increasing the taxes is the only way.

“We have to find a way to get more money,” Fletcher said. “If you look at how much our people are paid, we are very conservative in how much we spend. We try to be very frugal with taxpayer money but in order to make those increases and build a new school, we are going to have to have another flow of money coming in.”

Some voters who are opposed to passing the “double-nickel tax” ask why the money can not come from another source.

“I feel like our property taxes are really way out of sight,” Carl Cossin said. “They need to readjust the library tax and such. Seems like they got a million or a couple million in the bank that they don’t really need.”

Along with voting on the “double-nickel tax”, voters also voted on Susie Rice to be added to the school board, a position she was appointed to after the chairman resigned.

“The board had to appoint and go through that new process and appoint a new board member,” Fletcher said. “Mrs. Rice applied and she’s done a great job so far.”

Lawrence County community members also voted on two vacancies in city council.

For updates on Lawrence County election results, click here.

