Kentucky Board of Education votes to continue looking for firm to lead search for new commissioner

For now, interim commissioner Robin Fields Kinney is doing the job.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Board of Education wants to scrap the proposals received so far for a firm to do a national search for a new commissioner.

The department says members of the committee looking for a commissioner determined it would not be in the interest of Kentucky to accept the proposals they already have.

For now, interim commissioner Robin Fields Kinney is doing the job. Former commissioner Jason Glass left the post in September.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into a London Cracker Barrel.
Car crashes into Cracker Barrel
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
.
Kentucky State Police investigating inmate death
.
One dead in Rowan County crash
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man facing drug charges

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Fire danger stays high until cold front moves in later this week
ROGERS AND STIVERS
Millions of dollars announced in economic development projects in Manchester
Dara Carmack turned Cannonball Academy into a business earlier this year after noticing a very...
Cannonball Academy addresses drowning concerns
Manchester Robbery
Police investigating armed robbery
.
Kentucky State Police investigating inmate death