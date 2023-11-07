Here is a list of EKY counties with active emergency burn bans

(WYMT) - With more counties being added to the list of burn bans, we hope to create a comprehensive list here.

Tuesday afternoon, Pike County Judge Executive Ray Jones signed an order for the immediate ban of all burning in the county. It will be in effect until further notice. Floyd County Judge Executive Robbie Williams also added his county to the list Tuesday afternoon.

The pair join Letcher County, which issued a ban on Tuesday morning, Knott County, which issued one on Monday and Harlan County, which went into a State of Emergency on Sunday. That order includes a total burn ban.

Here is the current list as of 4 p.m. Tuesday:

Floyd County

Pike County

Letcher County

Knott County

Harlan County

