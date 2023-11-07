Harlan Countians vote for next 26th District Court Judge

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County had multiple elections on the ballot this Election Day, including a couple of special elections.

The 26th District Court Judge was one seat up for grabs on the ballot after the previous District Court Judge, Scott Lisenbee, stepped down to return to private practice.

Cynthia Renee Allison, Timothy Jason Jackson and Danny Lee Lunsford Jr. were all on the ticket for the position. All three candidates want to focus on those whose struggles with substance use disorders lead them to the district court.

As a public defense attorney, Cynthia Renee Allison said she will use that experience to help create resources for the people of Harlan County.

“I’m hoping to use the title of judge as a platform to illustrate where we need more resources like drug treatment for juveniles, we need acute mental health treatment for juveniles,” said Allison.

Timothy Jason Jackson said he appreciates the work the former judge did in drug court, and he plans to expand on that and help people struggling with substance use disorders.

“I think that drug court is a good opportunity to lower recidivism rates and to get people off of drugs obviously and get job training and some community service aspects involved in that as well,” said Jackson.

Danny Lee Lunsford Jr. said he understands people with substance use disorders do need help, but it should not excuse them from facing their consequences.

“So I’m not an either or type of person when it comes to those things I don’t think it’s either rehab or either probation and no consequences i think we can do both and I think we can hold people accountable and also give them the tools to turn their lives around,” said Lunsford.

The three candidates all agree their main purpose, if they are elected by the people, is to serve Harlan County.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.