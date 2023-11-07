GOP Auditor candidate Allison Ball feels confident going into the election

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky Native is looking to switch positions in this year’s election.

Floyd County native and current state Treasurer Allison Ball is running for state auditor against another Eastern Kentucky native, Kim Reeder, of Rowan County.

She said she is confident Kentuckians will choose her.

“So, I’m excited to have my name on the ballot today to be state auditor. I’ve been traveling all across the state, proud to be in my home region of Eastern Kentucky this morning and hopefully everybody turns out to vote for me,” she said.

Ball said she already knows how to hold officials accountable from being a treasurer.

“So, I was a prosecutor here in Floyd County for several years, I’ve been treasurer now for almost eight. I know how to be a watchdog and I know how to treat people fairly to make sure the job gets done right,” she explained.

She said she thinks she and her republican nominees have a good shot at winning.

“Yes, I think it’s a great ticket, I think all of the Republican candidates are ready to go, well qualified. I’m excited to be with some of them tonight and I think everyone’s got a great shot at winning, I feel really good about how everybody’s doing,” said Ball.

