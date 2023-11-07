Good Question: What determines the order of races on the ballot?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Marybeth writes, “Our family is new to Kentucky and voted during the early voting period. Our question is, why are all republican candidates listed first on the ballot, no matter the spelling of the candidate’s name? The same is true for straight-line voting.”

We had a few emails asking similar questions, so we checked with the Secretary of State’s Office.

They told us that for statewide and federal elections, ballot placement is determined by who won the last presidential election in Kentucky. Since 2000, that has been a Republican, so they are first.

For nonpartisan or local races, the order is decided by a random drawing by the county clerk or secretary of state.

As for the order of the races themselves, they told me for this election, the order of the races was determined by the Kentucky Revised Statues that lay out the duties of each office.

Governor is first, then secretary of state, then attorney general, and so on.

