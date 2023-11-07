Four facing various charges following drug raid

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men and two women are facing charges following a drug raid in McCreary County.

It happened Monday at a home in Pine Knot.

While serving a search warrant, deputies with the sheriff’s office discovered more than 400 grams of marijuana, 28 grams of meth, a rifle, more than $10,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

Luther Murphy, 60, of Williamsburg, Vickie Murphy, 45, of Stearns, Jesse Watters, 47, of Stearns and Virginia Frost were all arrested.

Luther Murphy is charged with two counts of drug trafficking, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, harboring a vicious animal, possessing a police radio and possession of a controlled substance not in a container.

Frost was charged with possession of meth and marijuana.

Vickie Murphy and Watters both had active warrants.

During the arrest, Frost asked if she could check her bra. When she did, police say some of the drugs fell out of her shirt and she then tried to claim the bra she was wearing wasn’t hers.

All were taken to the Knox County Detention Center, but Frost is no longer listed as a current inmate. Both Murphy’s and Watters are still there. Vickie Murphy has a pay or stay bond while Watters has a $250 cash bond.

