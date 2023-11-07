Fire danger stays high until cold front moves in later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Forest fires continue to spread in several counties this morning and the dry and breezy conditions are not letting up yet.

Today and Tonight

Smoke will cause some haze in areas where fires are burning. Otherwise, mainly cloudy skies are the name of the game to start this Election Day. Temperatures are all over the place, from the 40s in the sheltered valleys to the 50s on the ridges. Use your own judgment about how to dress early based on what the temperature is where you live. All of us will climb into the mid-70s this afternoon with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. The winds will continue to crank at times, gusting up to 15 mph at times. We have a few chances for very stray showers today, but it will not be anything near what we need to make a dent in the ongoing fires.

Tonight, sprinkles will continue for a while before the skies gradually clear late. Lows will drop into the 40s in the valleys and 50s on the ridges.

No matter what your political affiliation, please do your civic duty today and go vote! Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. If you voted early, like I did, then you’re good!

Extended Forecast

The breezy conditions will continue on Wednesday and into Thursday as the front approaches. We should see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday and temperatures will soar. Someone might hit the 80-degree mark on Wednesday. Forecast highs are in the upper 70s. Temps will drop back into the low 60s as clouds increase Wednesday night.

Thursday will feature mainly cloudy skies, but temperatures will still make a run into the upper 60s before the rain starts. The later into the day we get, the better the rain chances. Those will continue into Thursday night ahead of the cold front and rain chances will continue off and on, and could be heavy at times, until late in the day on Friday. Temperatures will crash Thursday night and Friday. We will be lucky to top out in the mid-50s on Friday.

The good news is that the skies should clear just in time for Veterans Day weekend on Saturday. It will be cooler though with highs back in the upper 50s and low 60s all the way into next week.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

