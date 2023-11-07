Elderly woman killed in Letcher County fire

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is dead following a fire in Letcher County.

It happened around 7:30 Monday night at a home on Delta Drive in the Elkins Branch community.

Letcher County Coroner Perry Fowler tells WYMT the woman called 911 for help, but when fire crews arrived at the scene, they discovered she was not able to make it out.

We are told she was 71 years old, but the coroner is not releasing her name until all of her family members are notified.

The woman’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

Several departments responded to the fire. No word on what started it.

