Early morning fire in Mingo County leaves one dead

MINGO COUNTY, WV. (WYMT/WSAZ) - One woman is dead following an early morning fire in Southern West Virginia.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment on Mate Creek Road in Matewan.

Officials with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office said the 32-year-old woman’s body was found inside the home.

Her name is not being released right now.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

