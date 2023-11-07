Crews continue to battle EKY forest fires

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Forest fires are continuing to burn in eastern Kentucky.

Forestry leaders say the fires have scorched more than 4,500 acres.

The largest fire is in Harlan County, burning 1,000 acres so far. There are reports fires are still burning in Perry, Letcher, Pike, Bell and Knott counties.

Firefighters are working around the clock to contain these fires. However, officials are keeping an eye out for winds that could allow these fires to spread even more.

According to the Kentucky Division of Forestry, the state has called in assistance from both Oregon and Idaho to send a total of eight 10-person crews for support in the efforts to extinguish the fires.

Brandon Howard, the Director of the Kentucky Division of Forestry, said, “We currently have 56 wildfires that we have some level of commitment to in the state. And those wildfires have consumed 7,500 acres.”

Out of the 56 fires, there are varying levels of containment. Crews are focusing on containing each of the fires before fully extinguishing them, but windy conditions can prove frustrating to this containment strategy.

Amy McClave with the US Forest Service said, “Just because we put a line down to mineral soil around the fire itself doesn’t mean that our job is done. When we get into drier conditions like we are seeing now – our logs and our downed limbs actually start to burn. And those will kick up embers if we have those windy conditions. They will throw these embers across the fire line we have just created and then start what we call spot fires outside the line.”

Back in August, during the Maui Wildfires, winds played a big role in the spreading of the fires, with wind gusts reported up to 67 mph in some spots due to a nearby Hurricane.

However, winds don’t need to be hurricane-force to aid in the spreading of forest fires out of containment regions.

Howard stated, “If we had a 10-mile-an-hour wind, and the fire is right on that control line, it could take just a 10 mph wind just to push that thing over; all it takes is just one of those embers to get into the wind and then if the wind is strong enough it can carry it into unburnt fuel.”

Officials are continuing to urge folks to abide by the fire season burn restrictions by avoiding burning fires close to wooded areas and making sure that if they do burn outdoors, the fire is completely out.

“In order to keep the forest safe, what we ask of folks is, if you are out recreating, to recreate responsibly,” McClave said.

