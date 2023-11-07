Cannonball Academy addresses drowning concerns

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Dara Carmack turned Cannonball Swimming Academy into a business in April after noticing a very urgent need for people in the area wanting to learn how to swim.

“We started to be inundated by people who wanted to learn how to swim which is a wonderful problem to have,” Carmack said. “But as a competitive team, we also needed to make sure we were training in technique and that we needed to have the time to focus on the competitive athletes, not just the ones that were learning coming in.”

The need to learn how to swim is rooted in a fear of water-related deaths.

“We actually knew a family whose child drowned at a young age and so I wanted to get Luke involved and know how to swim because that was a real fear,” Fallon Taylor said. “I know that getting him involved and getting him that knowledge and ability was something very important to keep him safe.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found, between 2018 and 2021, Kentucky was above the national average in drowning deaths per 100,000 people.

The CDC also found drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages one through four and is the second leading cause of death for children ages five through fourteen.

The need to address concerns related to drowning deaths led Carmack to host the courses year round.

”There’s definitely a peak time that people enjoy the water and that’s during the summer months, but that’s also peak drowning time and so we don’t want children to come up to summer and then have to look around and say well now I need to learn how to swim, where, how, when, all of that,” Carmack said. “We need to make sure that we are a presence in the community that anytime you want to learn, we are here for you.”

A 2009 study by Ruth Brenner concluded swimming lessons reduces the risk of drowning for children ages 1-4 by 88 percent. You can find more on the study here.

“We are blessed with beautiful bodies of water, our rivers our lakes and that everyone should be able to enjoy safely,” Carmack said. “It’s nice to say ‘hey, we’re here, we can help this issue and we can also make sure as a population those numbers stay low and get lower.’”

Carmack said none of this would be possible without the help of the Corbin Wellness Center for offering them a place to host courses.

Since April 10, the Cannonball Swimming Academy has taught more than 1,700 lessons and classes, serving 192 people of all ages.

Their youngest graduate is 3 years old and oldest is 57.

Carmack said their mission is to teach students to safely engage and enjoy the water for their lifetime.

