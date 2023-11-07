Bell County set to elect 44th Judicial Circuit Judge

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County citizens went to the polls Tuesday in Bell County to elect the next circuit judge for the 44th District.

Lisa Fugate, Danny Smith and Keith Nagle are the three candidates on the ballot in the race.

“I just hope that they will be fair,” Dennis Short, a Bell County voter, said about what he hopes to see fulfilled in the position. “I just ask that they can [balance] justice with a little bit of compassion. The [candidates] I had talked to said they certainly could do that.”

For both Fugate and Smith, being chosen for the position would be a dream come true.

“I would be the first female judge in this county,” Fugate said. “I am from here, so it would absolutely be a blessing for that to happen.”

“Well, it would be a dream realized,” Smith said. “It is something I thought about doing at the end of my career. I didn’t think the opportunity would come so soon.”

The third candidate, Nagle, declined WYMT’s request for an interview.

The Bell County Courthouse will start receiving the voting ballots around 6 p.m. when the polls close.

