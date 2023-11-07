Bell County set to elect 44th Judicial Circuit Judge

Voter ballot drop-box inside the Bell County Courthouse.
Voter ballot drop-box inside the Bell County Courthouse.(WYMT HPMOBILE3 | WYMT)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County citizens went to the polls Tuesday in Bell County to elect the next circuit judge for the 44th District.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Lisa Fugate, Danny Smith and Keith Nagle are the three candidates on the ballot in the race.

“I just hope that they will be fair,” Dennis Short, a Bell County voter, said about what he hopes to see fulfilled in the position. “I just ask that they can [balance] justice with a little bit of compassion. The [candidates] I had talked to said they certainly could do that.”

For both Fugate and Smith, being chosen for the position would be a dream come true.

“I would be the first female judge in this county,” Fugate said. “I am from here, so it would absolutely be a blessing for that to happen.”

“Well, it would be a dream realized,” Smith said. “It is something I thought about doing at the end of my career. I didn’t think the opportunity would come so soon.”

The third candidate, Nagle, declined WYMT’s request for an interview.

The Bell County Courthouse will start receiving the voting ballots around 6 p.m. when the polls close.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Car crashes into a London Cracker Barrel.
Car crashes into Cracker Barrel
.
Kentucky State Police investigating inmate death
Elderly woman killed in Letcher County fire
.
One dead in Rowan County crash

Latest News

Allison Ball
GOP Auditor candidate Allison Ball feels confident going into the election
A political sign that is in support of returning Pike County to a magistrate-body government.
Pike Countians vote to stay with commissioners or return to magistrates
talk back
WYMT Washington Correspondent discusses 2024 race for the White House
Firefighters say some of the flames have gotten dangeroulsy close to some homes and power lines.
Crews continue to battle EKY forest fires