Another EKY county issues burn ban

(CBS)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Another Eastern Kentucky county is joining the list of those with total burn bans.

On Tuesday, Letcher County Judge Executive Terry Adams signed an executive order banning all outdoor burning no matter what time of day.

In the order, Adams said the order will stay in effect until further notice.

On Monday, Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson issued the same order in a Facebook post.

You can see the letter below:

