Another EKY county issues burn ban

On Tuesday, Letcher County Judge Executive Terry Adams signed an executive order banning all outdoor burning no matter what time of day.

In the order, Adams said the order will stay in effect until further notice.

On Monday, Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson issued the same order in a Facebook post.

