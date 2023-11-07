Additional hiking trails closed due to forest fires in Mingo County

(Source: MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, WV. (WYMT) - 3:30 p.m. Update: Officials have announced additional closings to the Hatfield McCoy trails due to forest fires.

In addition to the ones listed below, trail 14 and on the Williamson side, trails 12, 115 and 19 are now shut down.

We will update this story if any more closings are announced.

Original Story:

Some popular hiking trails in nearby West Virginia are also dealing with forest fires right now.

Officials with Mingo County Emergency Management posted Monday that parts of the Hatfield and McCoy trail system are shut down until further notice.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry originally started by closing the Buffalo Mountain and Delbarton sections of the trail, but later added trail 54, known as the Devil Anse section.

Officials say the closing is for the safety of visitors and for the firefighters who are trying to get control of the fires.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Car crashes into a London Cracker Barrel.
Car crashes into Cracker Barrel
.
Kentucky State Police investigating inmate death
Elderly woman killed in Letcher County fire
.
One dead in Rowan County crash

Latest News

Another EKY county issues burn ban
Early morning fire in Mingo County leaves one dead
Photo Courtesy: Todd McFarland, Monticello Fire Department
Missing man found safe in Monticello
WYMT is your Election 2023 headquarters for team coverage of all the biggest state and local...
ELECTION 2023: WYMT team coverage for Tuesday’s state and local races