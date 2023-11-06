The Wildcats gear up for No. 8 Alabama on Saturday

“We may have to put a few extra pads under our shoulder pads and buckle up”
Mark Stoops takes the podium Monday in his weekly news conference.
Mark Stoops takes the podium Monday in his weekly news conference.
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Fresh off an SEC road trip, Mark Stoops was back on the podium Monday with his Starbucks drink in hand ready to use a 24-3 win in Starkville as momentum heading into a meeting with No. 8 Alabama on Saturday.

Stoops’ first win in Mississippi as Kentucky’s head coach and the program’s first victory in Bulldog territory since 2008 was led by a strong performance from quarterback Devin Leary.

“Overall, he did a really good job,” Stoops said during his weekly news conference. “He withstood a bunch of pressure. Again, you know that going into it. [Mississippi State] makes it tough the way they disguise, bring pressures and mix up their looks. [Devin] really did a nice job. He stood in there very strong, he escaped, he made plays when he had to and he delivered some really good passes.”

Currently, Leary is eighth in the SEC for passing yards at 1,905. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe sits right behind Leary at ninth with 1,836 passing yards.

“[Milroe] throws a really pretty ball down the field,” Stoops said. “He has a very strong arm and is getting better and better. You can tell [Alabama] is gaining a lot of confidence and [Milroe] is as well.”

Saturday’s matchup between Kentucky and Alabama will also be a meeting with two of the longest-tenured coaches in the conference. Alabama head coach Nick Saban is in his 16th season with the Crimson Tide, joining the program in 2007. Stoops is in his 11th season at the helm of Kentucky, becoming a Wildcat in 2013.

“When I think of Nick, the first thing that comes to my mind is respect,” Stoops said. “I have a ton of respect for Coach. He has been successful for a long, long time. The way he has done things consistently. He is like a machine.”

The respect for Saban carries over to the dominant programs he has built in Tuscaloosa year after year.

“You know what you are getting when you play Bama. You may have to put a few extra pads under their shoulder pads and buckle them up because it is going to be tough,” Stoops said about preparing his squad for Saturday. “It is going to be physical. They are going to keep on coming at you and we have to match that.”

The Cats and the Crimson Tide kick off at noon Saturday in Lexington.

Here is the video from Mark Stoops’ news conference:

