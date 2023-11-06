Wayne County traffic stop leads to drug arrest

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a traffic stop for suspected drug trafficking.

It happened Saturday night just after 7 in the parking lot of the Dabney Court Apartments in Monticello.

A deputy said he noticed the man driving the car, Joseph C. Wallace of Albany, had multiple warrants in Clinton County. He also realized that the woman, Jalie Poore, of Monticello, who was also in the car, had warrants in Wayne County.

The deputy then searched the car to reportedly find a cloth with two syringes, two plastic baggies, a container with white residue, and a digital scale. He also reportedly found a black bag lying beside the gear shifter which contained 3 bags of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Wallace was arrested on two Clinton County Circuit Court warrants of arrest for probation violation and failure to appear on the underlying charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and persistent felony offender.

Poore was arrested on outstanding warrants in Clinton and Wayne County for failure to appear and failure to pay or show cause on the underlying charges of public intoxication-controlled substance, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, traffic violations, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were arrested and taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.