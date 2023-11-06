Ty Bryant named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, officials with the Southeastern Conference recognized one Kentucky defensive back for his performance against Mississippi State.
Lexington native Ty Bryant had eight total tackles including four solo ones in Kentucky’s 24-3 win against the Bulldogs.
Ty Bryant is @SEC Co-Freshman of the Week!— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 6, 2023
📰🔗 https://t.co/vEzxnE8E5t pic.twitter.com/MSGniuBtYU
This season, Bryant has 28 total tackles, including 13 of them being solo.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.