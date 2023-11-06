Ty Bryant named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) runs against Kentucky defensive back Ty Bryant (14)...
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) runs against Kentucky defensive back Ty Bryant (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)(Michelle Haas Hutchins | AP)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, officials with the Southeastern Conference recognized one Kentucky defensive back for his performance against Mississippi State.

Lexington native Ty Bryant had eight total tackles including four solo ones in Kentucky’s 24-3 win against the Bulldogs.

This season, Bryant has 28 total tackles, including 13 of them being solo.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into a London Cracker Barrel.
Car crashes into Cracker Barrel
Fire
Two dead in Perry County fire
London Police Department searching for Matthew Rojem
London man found safe after Golden Alert
Harlan County Forest Fires
Harlan Co. Judge Exec. declares State of Emergency as crews battle forest fires
Forest Fire
Crews battling forest fires in several counties

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr....
Kentucky-South Carolina kickoff, TV channel announced
Justin Edwards walking back after a putback dunk for Team White in the 2023 UK Men's basketball...
Justin Edwards Named to Preseason Naismith Watch List
SEC Nation visits Lexington for matchup against Florida
SEC Nation Returns to Lexington for Alabama vs. UK
Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA...
AP Top 25 poll: Kentucky receives zero votes for second-straight week