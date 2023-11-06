Ty Bryant named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, officials with the Southeastern Conference recognized one Kentucky defensive back for his performance against Mississippi State.

Lexington native Ty Bryant had eight total tackles including four solo ones in Kentucky’s 24-3 win against the Bulldogs.

This season, Bryant has 28 total tackles, including 13 of them being solo.

