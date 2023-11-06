Southern Kentucky man facing drug charges

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is behind bars in another county on a host of charges.

Late Friday night, the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car for traffic violations.

During the stop, K9 Luca was deployed for a free air sniff around the vehicle and alerted on both sides.

When deputies searched the car, they found more than two grams of suspected meth, several pills, drug paraphernalia and a weapon.

Dylan Ross, 31, of Whitley City, was arrested. He is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, prescription pills not being in a proper container, possession of drug paraphernalia and the traffic violations he was originally stopped for.

He is being held at the Knox County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond.

