Shelby Valley Craft Fair keeps the music playing for decades

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday
By Buddy Forbes
Nov. 5, 2023
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shelby Valley High School’s band has been relying on a community favorite fundraiser for decades.

The Shelby Valley Craft Fair invites makers and sellers of different kinds to the high school to help raise money for the band’s expenses. According to organizers, the labor of love has been ongoing for decades, beginning at Virgie High School before the high schools consolidated.

Band Director Mark Hopkins said the event is student-led and student-minded, and is the most influential fundraiser the program is part of.

Students say the crafts must continue, since it helps the band operate without asking students to pay for their instruments- making music accessible to anyone interested.

“Music means a lot to me. And, like, I didn’t have a whole lot growing up. And I think that it makes it to where people who are less fortunate can find their passion,” said senior band student Danielle Slone.

