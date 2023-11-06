SEC Nation Returns to Lexington for Alabama vs. UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, is coming back to the Bluegrass State for No. 8 Alabama versus Kentucky on Saturday.

The clash between the Crimson Tide and the Wildcats is a noon kickoff, so the show will be broadcasted outside of Gate 12 of Kroger Field from 10 a.m. - noon ET.

Laura Rutledge is hosting the show for her seventh season in the host’s chair. Rutledge will be joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow.

Before SEC Nation gets underway, Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper will be live on Saturday morning from 9-10 a.m. ET, as Marty Smith and Ryan McGee talk southern lifestyle and college football, bringing viewers the latest headlines across the SEC landscape.

Gate 12 will also be the location of The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville, with #FinebaumFriday live from 3-7 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.