Police searching for missing man in Whitley County

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Whitley County are asking for your help to find a missing man.

Daryle Weaver, 59, of Wolf Creek was last seen on Wagon Wheel Road around 5 p.m. Sunday.

First responders started a ground search, but have not come up with anything.

If you have any information on where he might be, you are asked to call Whitley Dispatch at 606-549-6017.

