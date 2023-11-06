Police searching for missing man in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Whitley County are asking for your help to find a missing man.

Daryle Weaver, 59, of Wolf Creek was last seen on Wagon Wheel Road around 5 p.m. Sunday.

First responders started a ground search, but have not come up with anything.

If you have any information on where he might be, you are asked to call Whitley Dispatch at 606-549-6017.

