One dead in Rowan County crash

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash in Rowan County.

It happened Sunday night just after 8 at the intersection of KY 32 and West Sun Street in Morehead.

When police arrived, they discovered a motorcycle had hit a passenger car.

The two people on the bike, a man and a woman, were seriously injured.

The woman, who was not identified, was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital. We do not know her current condition.

The man, Matthew Coursin, 47, was taken to St. Claire Medical Center in Morehead, where he died.

A passenger in the car was also taken to the hospital in Morehead with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

