Millions of dollars announced in economic development projects in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Congressman Hal Rogers joined Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers and members of 1 Clay County (1CC) to announce federal and state funding for multiple economic development projects in downtown Manchester.

Additionally, a new economic development opportunity was unveiled by a private investor who announced one of the most popular Kentucky industries coming to Manchester.

Millions of dollars and more than one dozen projects were announced.

Both Rogers and Stivers said they are excited for the growth and future of Manchester and Clay County.

“It’s most exciting that you are seeing an Eastern Kentucky town that has a lot of problems over the years, as many Eastern Kentucky towns have got help to invest. Not just to maintain but to invest and grow jobs in the community,” said Stivers.

One of the large announcements was $2.2 million earmarked by Rogers for a downtown development project.

”Senator Stivers began to show me the project over two years ago and he said a key part of that is a marketplace downtown Manchester. So, I was able and honored to earmark 2.2 million dollars for that particular project. The renovation of the downtown Manchester around a marketplace that will be built there,” Rogers said.

The large private investment was out-of-state investors making their way to Clay County. They plan to build a distillery called ‘Blackstone Distillery’. Partner Trevor Lee said they knew Manchester was where they needed to be.

”The deeper we got into the rich history of this region the more passionate we became about this being the right spot for us. This is the right place for our investment. So, we are excited to finally get started on the more tangible aspects of our project. So, these are construction activities, ordering distilling equipment, starting to do other partnerships within the community of distillers,” Lee said.

It is expected to be approximately 15,000 square feet and will include a restaurant and tasting room. The Blackstone Distillery will also be a new addition to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

Lee said they plan to begin construction in March of 2024 and hope to open in 2025.

